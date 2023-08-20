Rumi Khan opens up on working with Sunny Deol in Gadar 2, read

Actor Rumi Khan, who played a Pakistani army officer in the movie ‘Gadar 2: The Katha Continues,’ has talked about his time working with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, saying they were the main reasons behind the movie’s success.

Rumi Khan, known for his roles in ‘Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’ and ‘Pathaan,’ said, “I played a bad guy in the movie and had some good scenes. People are liking my work, and I’m happy to work with Sunny Deol. We had a fight scene that the audience loved.” as quoted by IANS.

He added that it was fun to hear people clap for their scene in the movie theatres, and he felt encouraged by this positive response. Rumi Khan also expressed that he missed the chance to act with Ameesha Patel, who, along with Sunny Deol, played a crucial role in making the movie a success. He hopes to work with them in the future.

Khan, who has acted in TV shows as well, said that he wants to impress his audience, no matter if it’s on TV, streaming platforms, or in movies. What matters to him is the importance of his role in the story. ‘Gadar 2: The Katha Continues’ is set in 1971 and tells the story of Tara Singh returning to Pakistan to bring back his son Charanjeet. The movie, directed by Anil Sharma and featuring Utkarsh Sharma, has been incredibly successful at the box office since its release on August 11.

Rumi Khan’s words give us a glimpse of the teamwork and talent that made ‘Gadar 2’ a hit movie that continues to entertain audiences around the world.