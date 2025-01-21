Saif Ali Khan discharged from hospital; advised complete bed rest

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been discharged from Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, nearly a week after sustaining serious injuries during a burglary attempt at his Bandra residence. The 54-year-old actor, who underwent critical medical procedures following the attack, is expected to leave the hospital shortly. His mother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, is by his side, while his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, was present earlier but has since returned home.

Doctors have advised Saif Ali Khan to remain on complete bed rest for a week, cautioning against visitors to minimize the risk of infections. Security has been intensified at the hospital and his home, as fans have begun gathering in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the actor.

The incident, which left the nation stunned and raised concerns about Mumbai’s safety, occurred late Wednesday night. An intruder armed with a knife broke into Saif’s home and attacked him, leaving him with six stab wounds. One of the injuries, located dangerously close to his spinal cord, required immediate surgery to prevent further complications, as the knife narrowly missed the cord by a mere 2 mm. Additionally, the actor underwent plastic surgery for cuts on his arm and neck.

Saif, bleeding profusely, was rushed to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw by onlookers, underscoring the severity of the situation. The attack has sparked outrage, prompting calls for enhanced security measures in the city. For now, the actor is focusing on recovery while fans and well-wishers continue to pray for his swift healing.