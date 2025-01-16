Saif Ali Khan stabbed by robbers at home, admitted to hospital

Mumbai: According to ongoing reports, actor Saif Ali Khan’s house was reportedly targeted by robbers in an incident that has raised concerns. It reportedly took place around 3 am in the night. The incident allegedly involved an altercation between Saif and the intruders, during which the actor sustained injuries. He was later admitted to Lilavati Hospital for medical attention.

Details surrounding the event remain unclear. It is not yet known if the robbers managed to steal anything or how many individuals were involved in the attempted robbery. Authorities have not issued any official statements regarding the incident, and the investigation appears to be in its early stages.

Speculation is also rife about whether Kareena Kapoor Khan or their children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, were present at the time of the incident. Their current whereabouts have not been confirmed.

While reports of the incident have surfaced, no visuals or corroborative evidence have been shared so far. The police are expected to release more information as the situation develops.

This is a developing story, and further updates are awaited to clarify the circumstances surrounding the event and Saif’s current condition. Fans and well-wishers are hopeful for the actor’s swift recovery.