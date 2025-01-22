Saif Ali Khan’s ancestral properties in legal dispute; Centre may take control

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s ancestral properties, belonging to the Pataudi family, are under legal scrutiny and may soon come under the Centre’s control. Valued at approximately ₹15,000 crore, most of these properties are located in Bhopal.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently lifted a stay order on these assets, allowing their acquisition under the Enemy Property Act, 1968. This law permits the government to take over properties owned by individuals who moved to Pakistan after Partition in 1947.

Justice Vivek Agarwal, in a December 13, 2024, ruling, provided the involved parties a 30-day period to file a representation. He also directed the appellate authority to review the appeal without considering limitations if submitted within the given timeframe. Whether the Pataudi family has acted on this opportunity remains unclear.

The dispute dates back to 2015 when the Enemy Property Custodian Office in Mumbai declared the Nawab of Bhopal’s lands as government property. The case involves Saif Ali Khan, his mother Sharmila Tagore, his sisters Soha and Saba Ali Khan, his late father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s sister Sabiha Sultan, and the government.

Bhopal Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh stated that further actions would depend on clarity from the High Court.

This legal matter follows a recent personal ordeal for Saif Ali Khan, who was injured during a burglary at his Bandra home on January 16. The actor sustained serious injuries while protecting his family but has since recovered after receiving treatment.

The legal battle over these historic properties adds another layer of challenges for the Pataudi family during an already tumultuous time.