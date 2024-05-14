Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Kareena’ tattoo gets modified; fans express shock

Back then when internet was just popping up and the idea of being ‘viral’ was rather new, it wouldn’t be unfair to say that actors and now-husband and wife, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were among the first ones to propel it and even experience the effects of it.

Their love story was always a talking point across all mediums and anything they did would become national news, literally. On that note, one would remember how one tattoo caused wildfire amongst everyone because it was the first time someone did something like that. We are obviously talking about the famous ‘Kareena’ tattoo that Ali Khan went on to get inked on his forearm.

The popularity of it was so much that fans of the couple would go on to replicate the same and it has been the case ever since. Here we are, over a decade and a half later, and Ali Khan obviously still has the tattoo as it is but one instance that fans notice in his recent photo had them worried.

Recently, as Ali Khan was papped at the airport, an image showed the ‘Kareena’ tattoo was modified into what appears to be a stylish trishul-

Needless to say, this sent internet in a frenzy and even worry as to why this happened. However, a few of them were quick to relieve everyone else as it was clarified that this modified tattoo is only for a role. Even though, this isn’t officially confirmed but that does seem to be the case, and all is seemingly well between Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.