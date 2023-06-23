ADVERTISEMENT
Saif & Sara In Ad Together, Saif Confirms

Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan are that father-daughter duo who share a great bond of friendship and affection with each other. Right now, Saif Ali Khan has confirmed about an advertisement which they are a part of together. Read here for more details

Author: Subhash K Jha
23 Jun,2023 11:15:39
Saif Ali Khan and his daughter Sara were offered a few films together in the past. But Saif felt that was not the right time for them to come together.

But now the time seems right for the two to be seen together on screen , considering Sara has now gained some experience as an actor.

Saif and Sara shot for an advertisement earlier this week, and they enjoyed themselves thoroughly.

Says Saif, “Yes, we shot for an ad together and I think we looked really good together.”

On being prodded further Saif reveals, “It’s an ad for an insurance company.”

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

