Saif & Sara In Ad Together, Saif Confirms

Saif Ali Khan and his daughter Sara were offered a few films together in the past. But Saif felt that was not the right time for them to come together.

But now the time seems right for the two to be seen together on screen , considering Sara has now gained some experience as an actor.

Saif and Sara shot for an advertisement earlier this week, and they enjoyed themselves thoroughly.

Says Saif, “Yes, we shot for an ad together and I think we looked really good together.”

On being prodded further Saif reveals, “It’s an ad for an insurance company.”