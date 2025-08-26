Saiyami Kher joins Akshay Kumar & Saif Ali Khan in Priyadarshan’s ‘Haiwaan’

A new Bollywood pair is about to be formed. Priyadarshan’s new film, Haiwaan, which is full of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s star power, has become even more special, as actress Saiyami Kher has joined it. The film’s shooting has recently started in Kochi, Kerala, and the team has enthusiastically clapped.

Saiyami expressed her happiness as soon as she joined the set and said it was like a dream come true. She posted videos and photos from the set and wrote, “Started a new journey with people I’ve grown up watching and admiring. The OG Khiladi @akshaykumar, who redefined action, has unknowingly inspired me in my fitness journey—Saif sir, whose sense of humour keeps you in splits. Dil Chahta Hai shaped every ’90s kid.

And then there’s @priyadarshan.official, sir, who is almost hitting a century with his films; it’s a true blessing to be directed by him.

I’ve also been lucky to work with some of the calmest, most sorted producers.

We’ve only just begun filming, but I’m already smiling ear to ear.

Grateful to be a small part of this exciting film, surrounded by such lovely people.”

She further said that she still finds all this unbelievable.

Akshay Kumar also shared a funny video on his Instagram at the start of the shooting. In the video, Akshay looks at Saif and says, “I know this devil very well,” and is seen teasing the chemistry between the two in a funny way. He wrote in the post, “Hum sab hi hain thode se shaitaan… Koi upar se Saint, koi andar se Haiwaan. I am starting the shoot for #Haiwaan today with my favourite ship captain, Priyadarshan sir. Saif ke saath 18 saal baad kaam karne ka maza hi alag hai.”

Akshay and Saif were last seen together in the 2008 film Tashan, which also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan in a pivotal role. Now, after 17 years, the duo is back on screen again.

The film’s plot is still a closely guarded secret, but the name suggests that it will be full of drama and high-octane entertainment. Priyadarshan, known for blockbuster comedies like Hera Pheri, Hungama, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Hulchul, is all set to surprise the audience with this new project.

Saiyaami Kher, who made her mark with films like Mirzya, Choked, Sharmaji Ki Beti, and Ghoomar, says she will always treasure this experience close to her heart. She said, “We have just started shooting, but I am living every moment – ​​excitement, nervousness, gratitude, everything. My heart is full, and I feel extremely blessed to be a part of this special film.”

The film is currently being shot in Kochi, and the team believes that this project will become one of the most talked-about films in Bollywood in the coming months.