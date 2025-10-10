Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 22: Akshay Kumar’s Legal Comedy Nears ₹110 Crore Mark

A Franchise That Keeps the Momentum Going

Released on September 19, 2025, Jolly LLB 3 marks the third installment of the popular legal comedy franchise, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi under the direction of Subhash Kapoor. The film’s engaging blend of humor and social commentary has helped it hold strong beyond the initial weeks. It has become one of the standout Hindi films of 2025, resonating with viewers who appreciate content-driven cinema.

By the end of Day 20, Jolly LLB 3 had amassed approximately ₹109.40 crore in India (net). Its robust weekend opening of ₹53.50 crore set the pace for a successful run. The film’s ability to maintain healthy collections on weekdays is a testament to positive word of mouth and a loyal audience base.

Day 21 Collection: A Gradual Dip

On Day 21, analysts estimate that the film earned around ₹0.07 crore (₹7 lakhs), slightly dipping from the ₹0.75 crore it collected on Day 20. This decline is consistent with the natural downward trend films typically experience during the third week. Still, Jolly LLB 3 has managed to sustain its presence in theatres better than many contemporaries, reflecting the strength of its content.

This latest addition brings the film’s cumulative India net to approximately ₹109.47 crore, inching it closer to the coveted ₹110 crore milestone.

Box Office Journey: Highlights So Far

The film’s strong start was crucial to its overall success. The opening weekend haul of ₹53.50 crore ranks Jolly LLB 3 among the top releases of the year, helping it quickly enter the ₹100 crore club. Its performance on weekdays remained solid, with some fluctuations—like a low of ₹0.60 crore on a Monday balanced by a surprising uptick to ₹0.75 crore on the following Tuesday.

Outlook and Competition

While Jolly LLB 3 remains a notable success in Akshay Kumar’s 2025 filmography, its theatrical growth is expected to slow down significantly from here. The arrival of new films and limited screens will likely cap further box office momentum. Crossing the ₹110 crore mark seems imminent, but surpassing ₹120 crore will be a challenging feat at this stage.

Jolly LLB 3’s journey underscores the value of well-crafted storytelling blended with commercial appeal. As it nears the end of its theatrical window, the film leaves behind a strong box office legacy and a memorable addition to the franchise.