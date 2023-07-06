Salaar Teaser Out: Prabhas stirs madness once again

The teaser for the much-awaited film “Salaar,” starring the charismatic actor Prabhas in the lead role, was unveiled today, surpassing the expectations of fans and movie enthusiasts alike. Directed by the renowned filmmaker Prashanth Neel, known for his stellar work in the KGF franchise, “Salaar” has generated immense excitement among cinephiles.

The video commences with Tinu Anand, encircled by a group of armed men, taking the initiative to address them using “simple English.” He observes the location and remarks, “Lion, tiger, cheetah, elephant are very dangerous but not in Jurassic Park. Because in that park, there is a…” At that moment, the enigmatic entry of Prabhas takes centre stage. The viewers are tantalized with a silhouette shot of the actor, his fingers stained with blood, as he is introduced as the “rebel star Prabhas.” But the excitement doesn’t end there. The video concludes by offering a fleeting glimpse of Prithviraj Sukumaran, clad in an all-black attire, sporting kohl-rimmed eyes and a striking septum piercing.

This magnum opus is set to captivate audiences in five languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi. Neel’s previous directorial venture, “KGF: Chapter 2,” made waves at the box office upon its release in 2022, shattering numerous records and leaving a lasting impact on the film industry. With the director’s proven track record and the anticipation surrounding “Salaar,” cinephiles eagerly await another cinematic spectacle that promises to enthral audiences across multiple languages.