ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | News

Salaar Teaser Out: Prabhas stirs madness once again

"Salaar," starring the charismatic actor Prabhas in the lead role, was unveiled today, surpassing the expectations of fans and movie enthusiasts alike. Check out the teaser below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
06 Jul,2023 15:00:52
Salaar Teaser Out: Prabhas stirs madness once again

The teaser for the much-awaited film “Salaar,” starring the charismatic actor Prabhas in the lead role, was unveiled today, surpassing the expectations of fans and movie enthusiasts alike. Directed by the renowned filmmaker Prashanth Neel, known for his stellar work in the KGF franchise, “Salaar” has generated immense excitement among cinephiles.

The video commences with Tinu Anand, encircled by a group of armed men, taking the initiative to address them using “simple English.” He observes the location and remarks, “Lion, tiger, cheetah, elephant are very dangerous but not in Jurassic Park. Because in that park, there is a…” At that moment, the enigmatic entry of Prabhas takes centre stage. The viewers are tantalized with a silhouette shot of the actor, his fingers stained with blood, as he is introduced as the “rebel star Prabhas.” But the excitement doesn’t end there. The video concludes by offering a fleeting glimpse of Prithviraj Sukumaran, clad in an all-black attire, sporting kohl-rimmed eyes and a striking septum piercing.

Teaser below-

This magnum opus is set to captivate audiences in five languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi. Neel’s previous directorial venture, “KGF: Chapter 2,” made waves at the box office upon its release in 2022, shattering numerous records and leaving a lasting impact on the film industry. With the director’s proven track record and the anticipation surrounding “Salaar,” cinephiles eagerly await another cinematic spectacle that promises to enthral audiences across multiple languages.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Hombale Films unveils the much awaited grand teaser of Prashanth Neel’s Universe Salaar Part 1 : CEASEFIRE starring Prabhas
Hombale Films unveils the much awaited grand teaser of Prashanth Neel’s Universe Salaar Part 1 : CEASEFIRE starring Prabhas
Is Salaar a part of the KGF universe?
Is Salaar a part of the KGF universe?
Prashant Neil’s Ultimatum To Prabhas
Prashant Neil’s Ultimatum To Prabhas
Salaar: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s first look from upcoming movie starring Prabhas-Shruti Haasan out, check now
Salaar: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s first look from upcoming movie starring Prabhas-Shruti Haasan out, check now
Shruti Hassan enjoys rain during her last day at Istanbul, BF Santanu Hazarika comments
Shruti Hassan enjoys rain during her last day at Istanbul, BF Santanu Hazarika comments
Shoot For Salaar Stopped And The Reason Behind Is Prabhas: Know What Happened
Shoot For Salaar Stopped And The Reason Behind Is Prabhas: Know What Happened
Latest Stories
I am similar to the character of Pooh from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Payal Ghosh
I am similar to the character of Pooh from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Payal Ghosh
Ranveer Singh Gets A Birthday Gift From Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Ranveer Singh Gets A Birthday Gift From Sanjay Leela Bhansali
I hope the audience loves me in my new role in Suhaagan: Aditya Deshmukh
I hope the audience loves me in my new role in Suhaagan: Aditya Deshmukh
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Riya diagnosed with a severe heart disease
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Riya diagnosed with a severe heart disease
The grooviest battle is about to begin as Amazon miniTV and Remo D’souza come together for India’s first Hip-Hop dance reality show – Hip Hop India!
The grooviest battle is about to begin as Amazon miniTV and Remo D’souza come together for India’s first Hip-Hop dance reality show – Hip Hop India!
Andy Roberts sparks debate as he asserts India’s 1983 world cup win as sheer ‘luck’
Andy Roberts sparks debate as he asserts India’s 1983 world cup win as sheer ‘luck’
Read Latest News