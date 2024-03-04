Is Hombale Films and Prashanth Neel planning to kick-start the Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam from April 2024?

Hombale Films is the largest production house in Indian Cinema without any doubt. They have contributed to the global success of Indian Cinema through their mega-hits like KGF Chapter 2, Kantara: A Legend, and Prabhas – Prashanth Neel’s ‘Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire’. Their every content is being praised by the audiences, and their latest release, ‘Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire’ has lived up to the hype.

The movie received a positive response from viewers upon its release, with praise for its story, Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s performances, and scale. Additionally, the film’s powerful climax had audiences on the edge of their seats and set the stage for the sequel ‘Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam’.

In anticipation of the sequel’s announcement and updates, fans and audiences received news that Hombale Films and Prashanth Neel are reportedly planning to commence filming of the highly-anticipated sequel in April 2024.

However nothing has been officially confirmed on the shooting schedule of the film, but taking into account the massive buzz for the sequel it is being reported that the makers are in no mood to make the fans wait longer and will take the sequel on floors soon.

The masses are eagerly anticipating the release of ‘Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam’ in order to resolve many unanswered questions from the first film. Additionally, viewers are keen to discover the reason why Deva and Varha, portrayed by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran respectively, went their separate ways despite their strong friendship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hombale Films is ready to take the masses on the divine ride with the most ambitious Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 starring and directed by Rishab Shetty.