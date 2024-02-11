Fans celebrate Salaar style Valentine’s day! Have a look!

The much-awaited action-packed movie Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is finally here and it has been making waves across the world. The film has not only won the hearts of audiences but also set new box office records. As the excitement around the movie continues to grow, fans showed their love for it by celebrating with the popular Dairy Milk jingle ‘Kiss Me’.

The famous ‘Kiss Me’ melody of Dairy Milk has been creatively edited with the visuals of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, resulting in a captivating video. It’s a delightful watch to see the firm and soft melody of Dairy Milk’s famous ‘Kiss Me’ song perfectly blending with the adrenaline-pumping visuals of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. This video has garnered the attention of netizens who have expressed their love for it on social media.

Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, and Shruti Haasan is directed by Prashanth Neel and the film is enjoying its blockbuster run in worldwide cinemas.