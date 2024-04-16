Salman Khan Gunshot Firing Case: Two attackers arrested by Mumbai Police

Things have indeed been working at a fast pace when it comes to the investigation surrounding the gunfire shots that took place outside Salman Khan’s residence, Galaxy apartment, Bandra. Since the incident, multiple precautions have been taken to ensure Khan and his family’s safety, and additionally, the involvement of the higher-ups in trying to make sure that the accused are arrested and convicted at the soonest.

One knows that there were two people on a motorcycle, and a recent report now suggests that the accused were caught in Bhuj, Gujarat last night in the late hours.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the suspects orchestrated a meticulously planned attack, arriving at the scene on a motorcycle with their faces concealed under helmets. They discharged four rounds during the incident, leaving behind a live cartridge.

Earlier, the Mumbai Crime Branch had summoned two individuals for questioning regarding the recent firing incident. Subsequently, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde engaged in a phone conversation with Salman Khan concerning the matter. During the discussion, Mr Shinde also conferred with the Mumbai Police Commissioner, recommending heightened security measures for the actor.

Salman Khan’s security level has been raised to Y-Plus since November 2022 due to threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. In addition to this, Mr Khan has been authorized to carry a personal firearm and has procured a new armoured vehicle to enhance his protection.

It was also in the late evening last night when Arbaaz Khan, Salman Khan’s brother released a statement and confirmed that they are disturbed and recovering from the incident.

