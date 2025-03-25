Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ clears CBFC certificate with minimal cuts; details revealed

Salman Khan’s upcoming film Sikandar has been reviewed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and granted a UA 13+ rating. The AR Murugadoss-directed action drama has been approved without any cuts, though some changes were made in scenes related to political elements.

As per reports, the censor board recommended muting the word “home” in certain instances of “Home Minister” and blurring a hoarding featuring a political party. Other scenes, including action sequences and dialogues, remain intact.

The official censor certificate lists the movie’s duration as 150 minutes and 8 seconds. However, other sources suggest a shorter runtime of 135 minutes and 46 seconds.

Sikandar revolves around a character played by Salman Khan, who takes on a powerful adversary. Sathyaraj portrays a politician in the film. The recently released trailer also received CBFC clearance without modifications.

The film features Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Smita Patil in key roles. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, it is scheduled for release on Sunday, March 30, aligning with the Eid festivities.