Samantha Ruth Prabhu asks for ’15 minutes’ everyday from everyone; here’s why

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared a personal note on Instagram, urging her followers to try meditation. Along with a yoga meditation video, she emphasized the benefits of dedicating just 15 minutes a day to this practice.

Samantha described meditation as her “anchor,” helping her find a sense of calm amid life’s chaos. She reassured her followers that there is no right or wrong way to meditate—whether it’s sitting in silence, focusing on breath, or following a guided session. The key, she noted, is simply tuning in.

Encouraging her audience to give it a try, Samantha suggested starting immediately by closing their eyes, taking a deep breath, and observing what happens. She also addressed a common concern about wandering thoughts, advising people to watch them pass rather than getting caught up in them.

Her post ended with an invitation for followers to share their experiences, reinforcing the idea of building a collective practice.

Samantha has often spoken about wellness and self-care, and this message aligns with her advocacy for a balanced lifestyle. Through her post, she highlighted meditation as an accessible tool for mental well-being, making it clear that anyone can start, regardless of experience.

As a public figure, Samantha’s focus on mindfulness adds to the growing conversation around mental health. Her simple yet effective advice serves as a reminder that peace can be found within, even in a fast-paced world.