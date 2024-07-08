Samantha Ruth Prabhu slammed by many for recommending medical procedure without understanding

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been at the receiving end of a lot of criticism in the past few days after she went on to recommend a medical procedure to the masses. A while ago, she mentioned the usage of hydrogen peroxide nebulisation to treat viral infections. But only a while later, she also issued a clarification with her point of view.

That hasn’t saved her from any of the flak and Grammy Award-winning music composer Ricky Kej has been the latest to join the list.

He mentioned that it was irresponsible of Ruth Prabhu to advise a medical procedure.

Earlier a doctor on social media criticised Ruth Prabhu as a “health and science illiterate” for sharing alternative health treatments, to which the actor called him rude. At that time, Kej had shown his support to the doctor in Ruth Prabhu’s comment section.

Kej did not stop there and in fact went on to openly slam Ruth Prabhu on how there should be stricter rules and regulations on the implementation on what celebrities can endorse and what they can’t. Casually giving our medical advice is never and should never be propagated.

Ruth Prabhu, who has been open about her battle with Myositis diagnosis, had recently shared about the benefits of hydrogen peroxide nebulisation, but the doctor, whose real name is Dr Abby Philips and goes by the social media handle The Liver Doc, had slammed the actor for sharing misinformation with her fans.

Later, Ruth Prabhu clarified and said her post was not a paid endorsement but she will be more careful in future.