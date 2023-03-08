Sai Pallavi is one of the most gorgeous and talented actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress has been a part of the entertainment space for many years and well, given the kind of love and appreciation that she’s received from fans in all these years, we are all genuinely and supremely happy for her for real. Whenever she shares new and interesting updates about her personal and professional life, fans as well as admirers literally feel the heat and love every bit of it. She’s charm and grace personified in the true sense of the term and well, no wonder, fans all over the country love her despite she not doing a single Hindi project till date.

Whenever fans get a new update about her professional life, they feel happy. Well, this time, there’s a big buzz happening around her. Well, if the latest tweet and buzz as per Forum Keralam is to be believed, Sai Pallavi has now joined the cast of Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa 2’. Well, we wait for more updates on this.

