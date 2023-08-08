ADVERTISEMENT
Scoop: Kiara Advani to lead in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’

Farhan Akhtar has left fans in surprise and anticipation with his recent announcement of ‘Don 3’. However, this revelation has sparked a mix of reactions on the internet. While many were excited about the return of the ‘Don’ franchise, there was disappointment among some Shah Rukh Khan fans who caught wind of reports suggesting that Ranveer Singh might replace the superstar in the film. In response, Farhan Akhtar swiftly issued an official statement clarifying that a new actor will be taking on the mantle of ‘Don’ in the upcoming instalment, as mentioned in India Today.

The focus has also shifted to the leading lady of the film. Amidst the discussions, speculations arose around Kiara Advani’s potential involvement. Adding to the buzz, Kiara was spotted outside Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment office in Mumbai on August 8. The actress greeted paparazzi and bid farewell as Ritesh saw her off at the office gate.

Farhan Akhtar shared his thoughts on Twitter, reflecting on his experience working with Shah Rukh Khan in the previous ‘Don’ films. He acknowledged Amitabh Bachchan’s portrayal of the iconic character in 1978 and Shah Rukh Khan’s charismatic rendition in 2006. Farhan expressed his excitement about passing on the ‘Don’ legacy to a new actor whose talent and versatility he admires. The actor-filmmaker hinted at a fresh era for ‘Don’, set to commence in 2025.

The revelation has created waves of speculation and intrigue, leaving fans eager to witness the new chapter of the ‘Don’ saga and uncover who will join the ranks of this iconic franchise.

