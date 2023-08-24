ADVERTISEMENT
Shabana Azmi falls prey to online phishing, files police complaint

Bollywood's esteemed veteran, Shabana Azmi, has fallen prey to its web of deceit. Shabana Azmi, has taken to Twitter to alert the public about an impersonation attempt targeting her through messages.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
24 Aug,2023 04:15:57
Shabana Azmi falls prey to online phishing, files police complaint 844997

As the spectre of cybercrime continues to cast a shadow across the digital landscape, even Bollywood's esteemed veteran, Shabana Azmi, has fallen prey to its web of deceit. The renowned actress, who has been making it to the headlines with her spectacular work in "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani," recently took to Twitter to share the harrowing details of the incident.

In a statement shared on her Twitter handle, Azmi disclosed that some of her colleagues and associates had received messages impersonating her. These deceptive messages were identified as "phishing" attempts, urging recipients to make purchases on the App Store for a messaging platform.

In a statement shared on her Twitter handle, Azmi disclosed that some of her colleagues and associates had received messages impersonating her. These deceptive messages were identified as “phishing” attempts, urging recipients to make purchases on the App Store for a messaging platform.

Azmi’s statement came with a stern warning to those who might be targeted, advising, “Please do not reply or pick any calls/messages that appear to be coming to you from Shabanaji. This is a cybercrime of impersonation, and we are making a police complaint.” She further noted that the reported messages had originated from two numbers, +66987577041 and +998917811a675.

Take a look at her Twitter post:

Shabana Azmi falls prey to online phishing, files police complaint 844999

This incident highlights the growing threat of cybercrime and underscores the importance of vigilance and caution in the digital age, even for well-known public figures like Shabana Azmi.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

