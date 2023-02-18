Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan attended the reception party for Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani’s daughter Shanelle Irani. The film industry who’s who was spotted posing with Smriti Irani and her kid. Shanelle married Arjun Bhalla, a Canadian lawyer, on February 9. The couple married in a little ceremony at Rajasthan’s Khimsar Fort and Palace. The wedding was allegedly incredibly intimate, with barely 50 people in attendance. Following the ceremony, they arranged a lavish wedding celebration for their guests in Mumbai.

Celebrities Present At Smriti Irani’s Daughter Reception

Shah Rukh Khan looked dashing in an all-black formal as he posed with Smriti, Mouni Roy, and her spouse Suraj Nambiar. Mouni, Smriti Irani’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi co-star, looked stunning in a green sequined saree. Shanelle, on the other hand, looked stunning in a blue saree. The celebration was allegedly hosted at the Four Seasons Hotel in Mumbai.

Ronit Roy, who played Mihir in KSBKBT, and his wife Neelam and Ravi Kishan were also present at the reception. The Viranis were the most sought-after reunions at the celebration, with Ronit Roy, who portrayed Mihir Virani, posing with Smriti alias Tulsi Virani (his onscreen wife). Ronit and his wife Neelam, as well as Ravi Kishan, were also present at the event.

Ekta Kapoor, Smriti Irani’s best friend, and producer, was seen at the reception with her father and legendary actor Jeetendra.

Let us know your view in the comment section below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.