Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki preponed, gets new release date [Reports]

In recent days, there has been a buzz surrounding the highly-anticipated film “Dunki,” starring the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Speculations were rife that the movie might see an early release in international markets, and now, it seems like those rumours have gained some substance. The overseas distributor of “Dunki” has unveiled a striking poster, boldly displaying a release date of December 21st, as mentioned in reports by 123 Telugu.

However, the exact scope of this release remains shrouded in mystery. The poster, while creating quite a stir, has not explicitly clarified whether this release date pertains exclusively to overseas markets or if it includes India as well. Fans and cinephiles alike are eagerly awaiting further details to unravel this mystery.

According to insiders within the Bollywood media, “Dunki” is set to break with convention by simultaneously gracing screens in both India and international territories on December 21st. The strategic decision to embark on an early release seems to be driven by the film’s ambition to capitalize on the extended Christmas weekend. Such a move reflects the unwavering confidence of director Raj Kumar Hirani and the iconic Shah Rukh Khan in the cinematic offering they are about to present.

“Dunki” is a socially charged comedy-drama that delves into the complex world of illegal immigration. Analyzing the unveiled poster, it appears that Shah Rukh Khan is back in his element, portraying a soldier on a transformative journey between the United Kingdom and Hyderabad. This captivating production is being helmed by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. Adding to the star-studded cast, Taapsee takes the lead role, while Vicky Kaushal is set to make a memorable cameo appearance. Should “Dunki” succeed in capturing the audience’s hearts and garner positive reviews, it could potentially rewrite the records and make an indelible mark in the annals of Bollywood history.