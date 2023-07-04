ADVERTISEMENT
Shah Rukh Khan Undergoes Surgery: Read Details

Shah Rukh Khan was shooting in the US. The actor got injured on set and had to undergo minor surgery. Check out the whole details in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
04 Jul,2023 14:10:22
Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan reportedly meg an accident in the USA and hurt his nose while shooting. The actor underwent minor surgery for it. Reportedly he was shooting for one of his upcoming films when he met with an accident on the sets in Los Angeles.

Per the latest reports, Shah Rukh Khan is back in India and resting. A source by news18 said, “SRK was shooting in Los Angeles for a project and he ended up hurting his nose. He began bleeding and was immediately rushed to a hospital. His team was informed by the doctors that there was nothing to worry about and that King Khan would need to undergo a minor surgery to stop the bleeding. Post the operation, SRK was spotted with a bandage on his nose.”

Shah Rukh Khan buzzed over the internet with his amazing box office collection in Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film grossed over 1000 crores. He will next feature in the film Jawan which is already creating buzz over the web. It is a film packed with emotions, action, and a gripping storyline. It will hit the theatres on 7th September 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan also has Dunki lineup alongside Taapsee Pannu, which Rajkumar Hirani directs. It is likely to get released this year.

What’s your take on this? Please share with us and follow IWMBuzz.com.

