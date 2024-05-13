Shah Rukh Khan’s name gets dropped in an American TV series; character compared to King Khan

There are enough instances to know and understand the level of megastar Shah Rukh Khan is but whenever a new one pops up, it just solidifies the same all the more. From his international appearances on talk shows to earning a doctorate, and many other such instances, Khan’s appeal is as global as it can get.

However, it seems the actor is now so popular that he is a part of references in shows as well. The internet went abuzz recently when a clip went viral that was from an American TV show and saw a casual namedrop of SRK out of nowhere.

It belongs to the show, Interview with the Vampire Season 2, where it shows Daniel Molloy (played by Eric Bogosian) expressing his surprise to a butler in the presence of Armand (Assad Zaman) he goes on to say, “I’m sorry, this is so weird. Where did they send you when Shah Rukh Khan over here was playing you?”

Needless to say, this unexpected reference to Shah Rukh Khan instantly gained all the attention and has been winning over the fans’ hearts and they couldn’t stop talking about it.

Interview With The Vampire, a gothic-horror TV series, is one of the highest-rated shows that is currently airing its second season and stars Jacob Anderson (of Game of Thrones fame) playing the lead role.