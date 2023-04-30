ADVERTISEMENT
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's directorial debut titled 'Stardom' to be six-episodic series, deets inside

Author: IWMBuzz
30 Apr,2023 20:50:03
Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan has been in the news and limelight for quite a long time. Be it for the fact that he is Shah Rukh Khan’s son or for the controversy that was early associated with, he’s been there and has been through it all. A few days back, Aryan Khan created buzz when he worked with his father Shah Rukh Khan for an advertisement for Dyavolx. Well, now after the same, we have an update on his directorial debut:

Well, as per reports in Let’s Cinema, Aryan Khan’s directorial debut titled ‘Stardom’ will be a six-episodic series. It will be against the backdrop of the Indian entertainment industry and it will be produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. The streaming platform for the same has been currently kept under wraps. See below folks –

Well, we at IWMBuzz wish Aryan Khan good luck and success going forward. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

