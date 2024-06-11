Shatrughan Sinha has a shocking reaction to daughter Sonakshi Sinha’s rumored wedding with Zaheer Iqbal

The past couple of days have been circulating with rumors everywhere on how actor Sonakshi Sinha is all set to tie the knot with longtime rumored beau, Zaheer Iqbal. It was also being reported that they are set to get married on June 23.

However, neither party has come forward to confirm or deny these rumors.

And now, Sinha’s father, actor-turned-politician, Shatrughan Sinha has come forward to react to the same.

In an interview with Times Now, Shatrughan Sinha opened up on how he is currently in Delhi right now and flew down there after the election results. He mentioned how he hasn’t spoken to anyone about his daughter’s wedding plans. Then responding to the question if she is getting married, he mentioned how he is only aware about this as much as he has read about it because Sonakshi hasn’t told her anything yet. If and when she decides to talk about it with him and his wife, they will give the couple their blessings. They only wish for her happiness.

He also emphasized that he trusts his daughter’s judgement completely, and she would never make an illegal or unconstitutional decision. Being a consenting adult, she has the right to make her own decision. And having said that, he concludes saying that whenever she does get married, he would like to dance right at the front of the baaraat.

Shatrughan Sinha also confirmed that he is being asked by many how he isn’t aware about this wedding, and the media is aware of it. He mentioned that today’s kids don’t ask for consent, they just inform and hence he is waiting to be informed.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have reportedly been together for a while now but they have never publicly accepted their relationship.