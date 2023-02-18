Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are two of the most desirable and loved young actors that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The two of them have been a part of the entertainment space for quite many years before eventually getting their share of fame and success. It is to be noted that both Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon didn’t really have a background in the film industry and hence, whatever that they have been able to achieve today is courtesy of their own hard work and efforts. The duo worked together earlier in Luka Chhupi in the movie 2019 and it was a grand success indeed.

After that, both of them came together for their latest movie ‘Shehzada’. For the unversed, it is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde’s blockbuster movie ‘Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo’. The movie released in cinemas on 17th February (Yesterday) and the net box office collection of day 1 is out. As per a tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie collected 2.92 crores on day 1. With good word of mouth, the movie is expected to become bigger and better in the next few days.

