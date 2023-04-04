Shilpa Shetty is one of the finest and most admired actresses in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress has been winning the hearts of everyone right from the very beginning of his career and well, no wonder, she’s loved and rated highly by one and all. Even though she’s not very active in movies today, it doesn’t take away the fact she’s loved immensely by everyone.

Shilpa Shetty gets relief from court:

A big update is coming in for all fans of Shilpa Shetty. As per the latest media reports in Times Of India, a sessions court has dismissed an appeal filed by the state against Shilpa Shetty in a 2007 obscenity case. A metropolitan magistrate in January 2922 discharged Shilpa Shetty from the case. For the unversed, in 2007, when Richard Gere was in the country for an AIDS awareness program, the actor had kissed Shilpa Shetty which led to many cases being filed against the two. On Monday, the Mumbai Sessions court dismissed the criminal revision filed by the state.

Work Front:

As far as work is concerned, Shilpa Shetty will be seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop series.