Shilpa Shetty turns 49: Sister Shamita Shetty pours her ‘lifeline’ with love & wishes on her birthday

The age-old phrase that ‘age is just a number’ might seem rather cliched but it probably holds more true for someone like Shilpa Shetty more than anyone.

The lady, who celebrates her birthday today as she turns 49 years old – and she continues to defy all the assumptions, pre-conceived notions and just breaking barriers on how to age. To say that she doesn’t look 49 quintessentially would be an understatement, as she definitely seems to be ageing in reverse.

A fitness and yoga icon herself, known for her impeccable style and presence was out already to celebrate her birthday but it came as no surprise that she was one of the first ones to wish her sister with an adorable video and loving words-

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C77br4otI8T/

Shamita Shetty’s wish read, “Happy Birthday my lifeline! Your kindness, strength and love inspire me everyday Wishing you a day and year as beautiful as you are my angel , heart n soul , my protector ..words can’t describe how grateful I am to have you in my life … I love you .. to the moon n back munki

#sisters #happybirthday #wishes #love #munkiandtunki #gratitude #blessed #happiness #hugs.”

Shilpa Shetty was quick to respond to it, as she read, “Awww love you my tunki”

On the workfront, Shilpa has been more active on the acting front for a while now, where was seen in Sukhee last year and also has one of the first female cops in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, Indian Police Force earlier this year. She will next be seen in the Kannada film, KD – The Devil.