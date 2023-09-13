Sholay Actor Satinder Kumar Khosla Passes Away Due To Heart Attack

The veteran actor Satinder Kumar Khosla, popularly known as Birbal, passed away on Tuesday evening. The actor was in his 80s and died in a Mumbai hospital, as reported by ANI news agency. The news was confirmed by Satinder’s friend Jugnu with the agency. The actor died after battling a heart attack in the Kokilaben Hospital. The final rites of the veteran star will take place on Wednesday.

The social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) user name Cine & TV Artistes Association penned a heartfelt note for the actor. “CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Birbal (Member since 1981).”

Satinder Kumar Khosla’s Journey

The veteran actor is best known for his comic characters. He has worked in several films of Manoj Kumar, including Upkar, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, and Kranti. However, his performance in Sholay as a prisoner garnered him massive fandom. Besides that, he has also worked in films like Naseeb, Yaarana, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, and Anjaam, among others.

Heart attack has become a common reason behind the death of many actors. Siddharth Shukla, Satish Kaushik, Raju Srivastava, KK, Raj Kapoor, Reema Lagoo, and others. Taking care of your health is very important. Proper food and lifestyle promote better living and lesser risk of heart attack.

What is your reaction to this? Let us know in the comments box below.