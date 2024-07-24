Shraddha Kapoor Asked Tamannaah Bhatia What’s Her plan For The Night

The long-awaited horror-comedy franchise Stree 2 is finally making a grand comeback this Independence Day. The excitement is palpable as the makers have now unveiled the film’s first song, the electrifying dance track ‘Aaj Ki Raat.’ Featuring the stunning Tamannaah Bhatia, ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ is set to ignite the dance floors and your hearts.

Shraddha Kapoor promoted the song’s release in a fun way. She tagged Tamannaah Bhatia on her Instagram story and asked what her plan for the night was. Tamannaah replied confidently, “Aj ki raat tabaahi pakki hai” (Tonight, there will be destruction), hinting at the song’s energetic and sensuous vibe.

The song’s lyrics, ‘Aaj ki raat maza husn ka Aankhon se leejiye’ (Tonight, enjoy the beauty with your eyes), set the stage for Tamannaah’s mesmerizing dance. Her sensuous moves, clad in a shiny bralette and long skirt, are sure to captivate the audience, perfectly complementing the vibrant and high-energy track.

‘Aaj Ki Raat’ is sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and composed by the dynamic duo Sachin-Jigar. Vijay Ganguly’s incredible choreography adds to the song’s electric vibe, making it a crowd favorite. Music composers Sachin-Jigar shared their excitement: “After Kamariya and Milegi Milegi created magic for Stree, we had to go all out for ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ to deliver a track that’s as fun and energetic.”

The visuals are stunning, the beats are infectious, and the vibe is electric. ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ is a high-energy track that will surely get you on your feet. It’s now available on Saregama Music’s YouTube channel and all other favorite streaming apps. Don’t miss out on this electrifying experience!

Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande, A Maddock Films Production, hits theaters on August 15th, 2024. The film stars Shraddha Kapoor and is one of the most awaited releases of the year.