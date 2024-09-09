Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan Dance Number Sohni Lagdi from Yudhra is Out!

Get ready to turn up the volume and hit the dance floor! The much-anticipated club anthem of the year, “Sohni Lagdi,” from Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan starrer Yudhra has finally dropped, and it’s everything you hoped for and more. Featuring the dynamic duo Siddhant and Malvika, this track is set to become your new party essential.

Following the high-octane trailer and the electrifying first song ‘‘Saathiya’’, the release of “Sohni Lagdi” is the second wave in what promises to be an unforgettable musical journey. With its infectious beat and irresistible rhythm, this track is crafted to keep the energy high and the vibes just right for any party or night out.

Choreographed by Bosco- Caesar, Siddhant and Malvika bring their A-game to “Sohni Lagdi,” delivering a performance that is both captivating and vibrant. The song composed by Prem and Hardeep and sung by Jaz Dhami and Sonna Rele has pulsating beats and catchy lyrics by Raj Ranjodh are designed to make you move and groove, ensuring that it stands out in your playlist and on the dance floor. The collaboration between these talented artists is seamless, creating a blend of energy and charisma that’s impossible to ignore.

Whether you’re gearing up for a night out with friends or just looking to elevate your mood, “Sohni Lagdi” is the perfect track to set the tone. So, don’t wait—hit play, let loose, and let the rhythm take over.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Yudhra is set to release in theaters on September 20. The film also features a stellar supporting cast, including Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, and Raghav Juyal.