Sidharth Malhotra Signs Another Action Film After Yodha

Sidharth Malhotra is in the full-on action mode. After Indian Police Force one looks forward to Malhotra’s midair action in Yodha. Advance reports suggest Yodha , directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ahuja, has all the ingredients of a winner.

Karan Johar seems to be venturing into the action genre with his eyes wide open. Right after Yodha, Dharma Productions has Kill,directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, which is another full-fledged action venture with newcomer Laksh Lalwani already wowing the world with his stunt skills.Kill opens on July 4.

In the meanwhile there is more action from Sidharth Malhotra. He has just signed an action-adventure film to be directed by Balbinder Singh Janjua whose lovely Tera Kya Hoga Lovely went unnoticed last week.

Confirming his new project with Sidharth Malhotra , Balbinder says, “ I will be starting my next film which is an action drama with Sidharth Malhotra in July. The film is set in Uttrakhand. It is a story about guilt, about living with the burden of the past. It is about protecting your home, your mitti, about the family and other relationships.Siddharth has never done anything like this.”