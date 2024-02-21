Kartik Aaryan, Siddharth Malhotra To Perform At Women’s Premier League

Kartik Aaryan and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to perform live at the grand opening ceremony of the second season of the Women’s Premier League. The second season is scheduled to begin soon, with matches taking place in Bengaluru and Delhi.

Kartik and Sidharth will highlight the opening ceremony with their cool dance moves.Kartik we hear, is going to perform to a medley of his best-known songs.

Sources reveal that the organizers were “unshakeably keen” to have Kartik and Sidharth, especially Kartik as the inaugural attraction.

“The craze for Kartik among the women cricketers who are participating at the Women’s Premier League, is revealing. It seems he is liked by women of all ages,” a source close to the organizers told this writer.