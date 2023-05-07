ADVERTISEMENT
Who's The 'Sabse Khaas' Person Of Kiara Advani?

The gorgeous Kiara Advani makes buzz now and then. Here in the article below, find out who is her special person; check it out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
07 May,2023 15:12:24
Who's The 'Sabse Khaas' Person Of Kiara Advani?

Govinda Naam Mera actress Kiara Advani is enjoying the peak time of her career in the industry. Last year when no films performed well at the box office, Kiara Advani’s films earned crores. Also, she was in the headlines for replacing Katrina Kaif in the Slice mango juice ad. On the other hand, she was praised for her achievements, but many users trolled her and the Slice company for replacing Katrina Kaif. However, in an interview with Slice, Kiara Advani was asked who Sabse Khaas is for her. And her reply won’t shock you.

Kiara Advani’s Khas Person

Kiara Advani was asked 5 questions by an interviewer. First, he asked her, ‘What comes to your mind when you hear summer?’ Kiara Advani didn’t think much and replied, ‘Sunshine.’ The next, he asked, ‘What do you think of the word hot?’ Kiara answered, ‘Thirsty’. ‘And what do you think when mango comes to your mind?’ he asked the third question. Kiara Advani, with a bright smile, says, ‘Juicy’. And ‘What comes to your mind when I say Khaas ahsaas? Kiara Advani replied, ‘Slice, of course.’ And lastly, ‘What comes to your mind when i say sabse khas?’ Blushing, Kiara Advani wanted to say Siddharth Malhotra instantly, but she kinda found a way out and said, ‘Of course him, but Slice.’

Kiara Advani Movies

Kiara Advani started her film journey with the comedy film Fugly which didn’t go well at the box office. Later she rose to fame with her performance in the movie MS Dhoni The Untold Story. She has worked in many successful films like Shershah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jugg Jiyoo, Govinda Naam Mera, etc.

Read Latest News