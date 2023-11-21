Watch: Varun Dhawan calls Karan Johar “homewrecker” on KWK couch

Breaking the entertainment headlines, Koffee With Karan Season 8, Episode 5 unfolds with Bollywood A-listers Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra gracing the celebrated couch.

Opening the latest chapter of Koffee With Karan Season 8, Episode 5, Bollywood sensations Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra stepped into the limelight. Host Karan Johar playfully introduced them as ‘Kens without their Barbies,’ a nod to their respective partners. The teaser kicked off with Varun’s humorous request to Karan to ensure their relationships remain intact, coupled with a light-hearted dig, dubbing Karan as ‘Karan Ghartode’ (homewrecker), referencing a recent episode that stirred controversy.

Turning the pages of their shared history, Karan revisited the time when Varun and Sidharth served as assistant directors during the production of “My Name Is Khan” in 2010. Karan amusingly recounted Varun’s penchant for capturing moments with the ladies during the Los Angeles shoot. Varun, with a touch of camaraderie, playfully pointed at Sidharth, suggesting he was equally involved. Adding a comedic touch, Sidharth remarked that Varun was even selling Shah Rukh Khan’s pictures to the girls. This episode promises an engaging mix of nostalgia and lighthearted banter as these Bollywood stars take centre stage on Koffee With Karan.

The recent get-together of director Karan Johar with lead actors Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan from “Student of the Year” was a special moment worth cherishing. The reunion felt heartwarming, as they reminisced about the movie that kickstarted their Bollywood journeys. It was clear that, since the film’s release, each has grown and achieved success in their own ways