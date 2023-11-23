Siddharth Malhotra Spills Beans On Opposing Wedding Video With Kiara Advani To Share Publicly

In the fifth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, the iconic pair of Student of the Year, Siddharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, brought a lot of fun and excitement to the episode. Marking their debut together, the duo have come far in their journey as actors and as friends. In this special chat, both of them talk about their dating experiences, friendships, family, and more, making it a wholesome session. Not just that, Siddharth Malhotra, who got married recently, revealed that earlier he opposed his wedding video to be out publicly. Let’s find out the reason behind it.

When it’s Koffee couch, some intriguing and spicy details are bound to be revealed. The newlywed Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani often made fans in awe, and so did their wedding video. Acknowledging that Karan Johar said, “A reel love story has translated into a real love story like the romance of Shershaah has come alive in the real world, and that moment where you stood on the ramp and she walked in, and she did this, and you did this has gone absolutely viral.”

Revealing about it Siddharth Malhotra spilled beans that he was not ready for his wedding video to be out because it might look forced but he shares that all the credit goes to Kiara and Manish Malhotra who convinced him.

“It was not planned. I was quite against putting the video out. But credit goes to Manish and Kiara for saying, ‘Let’s put it out.’ Because I thought it might look forced, and we were giving it,” he said.

Source: Pinkvilla