Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani turn cheerleaders for Kiara’s brother, Mishaal

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and wife Kiara Advani wasted no time in turning cheerleaders for the latter’s brother, Mishaal Advani a while ago as he went on to drop another song.

His song called Royal Oak dropped earlier yesterday and went on to instantly create a huge impact as netizens posted about it.

On the one hand, Kiara Advani posted fire emojis in the comments section first and then shared a full-fledged post for her brother just a few minutes ago, as she titled it, ‘Tick Tock Royal Oak Out Now! Check out the full video on YouTube of my brother’s latest song. #JustASuperExcitedSister’-

Advani even shared a couple of stories hyping up her brother. And it only got better when Kiara’s husband and actor, Sidharth Malhotra also did the same, as he posted Mishaal’s song in his story and hyped him up, saying ‘bro fire emoji @mishaaladvani’-

As known, Mishaal Advani is an independent rapper and musician and has a few songs having come out earlier. The man even made quite the splash after posting an image with legendary rapper Snoop Dogg over a year ago.

Interestingly, Mishaal had been entirely inactive on Instagram for almost a year until yesterday when he posted an image and even captioned it as ‘found my phone’, which was also reposted by Kiara Advani saying, ‘so happy for you ‘