Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Visit Under-Construction Home Amid Pregnancy Buzz

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani recently visited their under-construction home to check on its progress. The couple was spotted at the site, reviewing the work as they prepare to move into their new residence.

Kiara Advani, dressed in a loose pink top, and Sidharth Malhotra, in a black shirt, kept their visit low-key. The couple was seen discussing the construction with on-site workers before leaving. Their visit has drawn attention, especially amid ongoing speculation about Kiara’s pregnancy. While neither has addressed the rumors, fans have been closely following their public appearances.

The duo, who tied the knot last year, have been in the news frequently, with their personal and professional lives generating interest. Their upcoming move has further intrigued their followers, who are eager to see glimpses of their new home once completed.

Sidharth and Kiara have remained private about details concerning their home and personal matters, choosing not to engage in speculation. Despite the rumors, they continue to focus on their work while making time for personal commitments.

Their visit to the under-construction site suggests they are actively involved in designing and overseeing the space. While there is no official word on when they plan to move in, the sighting has led to discussions among their fans.

As the couple balances their professional projects, their new home remains a topic of interest, adding to the anticipation surrounding their future plans.