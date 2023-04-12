The 2012 remake of SS Rajamouli’s Vikramarkudu, Rowdy Rathore, is set to come with a sequel. But this time without Akshay Kumar. According to Times Of India reports, the sequel will feature Sidharth Malhotra as the rowdy cop.

Anees Bazmee, the self-designated King of Comedy, will direct the Rowdy sequel. The first Rowdy Rathore was directed by Prabhudheva, who had many creative differences from producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali while making the first film.

As per reports in the media, Sid’s wife, Kiara Advani, is being “seriously considered” to play the leading lady in Rowdy Rathore 2.

On Work Front

Sidharth was last seen in Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The actor will next be seen in Yodha, featuring Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna. The actor will join Rohit Shetty’s cop universe with Indian Police Force. This will be released as a series and feature Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

