‘Sikandar’ partially inspired by Salman Khan’s real life? First schedule completed

The long wait for the fans of Salman Khan is indeed one to look at. The superstar, who is known to deliver atleast one film every year has 2024 being one of the rare years where he doesn’t have any theatrical release and even more so because his upcoming film, Sikandar is not set for release before Eid 2025.

However, there are nuggets of information about the film that keep coming in which continue to have the fans be excited about proceedings consistently.

On the same note, an interesting update just came in. A report suggested that Khan just completed the first schedule of the film recently, and the second schedule of the film is set to begin 22nd August onwards. Pertaining to the second schedule, the fresh update coming in is that it will begin with a bang and a huge-scale action sequence is set to take place. The report in Dainik Bhaskar also sprinkled some details about Khan’s role as to how he will be playing a successful businessman with a past that is still haunting him. It also mentioned that role can draw a parallel to Amitabh Bachchan’s character in the film, Hum.

What struck the most, however, was that the character isn’t entirely fictional, and a few factors will be inspired by Khan’s real life as well.

Sikandar is mounted on a huge scale with Sajid Nadiadwala producing it and Ghajini fame, director A. R. Murugadoss directing the film. It is set to release in April 2025, on the eve of Eid, which is usually associated with a Salman Khan film every year.

His last Eid release was Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which was a box office failure, but Khan’s last film, Tiger 3 was a hit that released in November 2023. Khan is also set to reprise his role as the host of Bigg Boss 18 later this year.