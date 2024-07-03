Singer Anweshaa Dutta Gupta’s Debut in Bollywood as an Actor

Anweshaa Dutta Gupta got fame as a singer at a very young age through Zee Bangla’ Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ (Junior). In 2008, the singer made her playback debut in Bengali films with the song ‘Ek Je Ache Raja’ from the movie “Khela “. In 2015, she lent her voice to the song ‘Jalte Diye’ from the Bollywood film “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo “. She has lent her voice to over 500 songs in 13 Indian regional languages like Bangla, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Nepali, Rajasthani, and Bhojpuri. Many popular singers, including Sunidhi Chauhan, Javed Ali, Abhishek Ray, and Abhay Jodhpurkar, have sung the songs composed by Anwesshaa. She has performed in various countries, including New Zealand, the USA, Bangladesh, UAE, Qatar, and Canada.

For a long time, the versatile singer-composer was getting acting offers from directors and producers, but she wanted to focus on music only. This time, she is going to make her acting debut in Soumyajit Ganguly’s musical film. She has taken acting lessons for the movie. For a better screen appearance, she has also lost some weight.

The movie’s name isn’t revealed till now. Nationally renowned model Mohammed Iqbal will be seen opposite Anweshaa in the movie. A friendship story is the foundation of the film. Three friends get bored from their 9 to 5 office life. They learn music in the same Gurukul. They sometimes travel to different places to break the monotony of their lives. They face various situations while traveling. Then comes the dramatic turn. A Simple story with a touch of a commercial film that’s a bit of an explanation of the screenplay.

She also handles the background music in the film, in addition to acting and singing. Editing is currently in full swing, and the film will most likely be released by the end of this year.