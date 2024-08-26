Sobhita Dhulipala Gets Engrossed In Celebrating Janmashtami; See Her Cute Pic For The Occasion

Sobhita Dhulipala the talented actress has been in the news for some time now!! She got engaged to South star Naga Chaitanya recently in a traditional manner as per the customary South Indian tradition. Sobihta looked stunning in a zari saree. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita are slated to get married next year. Though there has been no confirmation, there is enough news around in the media circles that Sobhita and Chaitanya will have a destination wedding in Rajasthan. Now, the bride-to-be, Sobhita is all set to celebrate Janmashtami in style!!

Sobhita wished all her fans and well-wishers a Happy Janmashtami, on social media by putting up a post and pictures. She put up pictures where she is dressed as Lord Krishna. With a garland around her neck, looking the perfect Krishna, the picture has her posing as though she is playing the flute.

She wrote on social media,

sobhitad

Wisdom, lightness, love.

Happy janmashtami ♥️

You can check the pictures and post here.

Courtesy: Instagram

We can surely say that this is an auspicious and special year for Sobhita as she has already welcomed her Krishna, in her soulmate Naga Chaitanya. We wish Sobhita a happy time celebrating the festive ambience.