Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal are now married; announce it on social media

And it is now official. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are man and wife. The actors, who have been the subject of an array of headlines in the past few days ranging from positive to negative and all kinds have now sealed the deal as the made it public as well.

Sinha and Iqbal went on to post an adorable note on Instagram, as they captioned it, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife.

Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever

Sonakshi Zaheer

23.06.2024”-

What’s fascinating is that this is the first time Sinha and Iqbal made and affirmed them being together as they were rumored to be dating on multiple instances.

There would be mushy images, several appearances but they never admitted to their relationship on record. It seems fitting that now when they did, they did it directly when they are married.

Both Sinha and Iqbal look extremely and radiant in the images as they registered their marriage, as several rumors suggested.

In the first image, Iqbal kissed Sinha’s hand while the second image sees Sinha standing hand-in-hand with her father, Shatrughan Sinha as Iqbal is signing the papers. The last image is of the couple sharing a lovely hug as they are captured candidly with all smiles.

We wish the newlywed couple, loads of congratulations.