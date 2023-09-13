Movies | News

Sonakshi Sinha Buys Posh Sea-facing Flat In Mumbai's Bandra, Checkout Net Worth

Sonakshi Sinha is a well-known actress in the town. Recently, the diva purchased a posh sea-facing flat in Mumbai's Bandra. Here, also check out her net worth.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
13 Sep,2023 20:00:46
Sonakshi Sinha Buys Posh Sea-facing Flat In Mumbai's Bandra, Checkout Net Worth 851201

Sonakshi Sinha is a well-known face in Bollywood. Her film career is uncertain, but the actress is making waves as an entrepreneur. Earlier, she launched her nail pant brand SOEZI. In addition, her fashion keeps her in buzz. And now she purchased a posh flat on the 26th floor, the top floor of Bandra’s KC Road.

About The New Sea-facing Falt In Bandra

The new apartment is spread across a carpet area of 2,208.77 sq ft as per the agreement signed on 29th August. The actress purchased a 4,200 sq ft sea-facing apartment in 81 Aureate near Rang Sharda Auditorium in Bandra, worth 11 crore rupees. The flat is sure to give a beautiful view of the city’s skyline and the majestic Bandra-Worli Sea link.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Net Worth

The actress is very rich in real life. She charges 3 crore for her films. She also earns with brand endorsements. Along with that, she also runs her own nail brand, SOEZI. Sonakshi Sinha has a luxurious car collection with Mercedes-Benz S350, BMW 6 SERIES GT, and Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d. In 2020, she also bought a sea-facing flat in Mumbai worth 14 crores. However, her net worth in 2023 is $13 million, which is approximately 100 crores. The actress has a huge fandom of 27.3 million on her Instagram handle.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

