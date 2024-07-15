Sonakshi Sinha is waiting for Zaheer Iqbal on their own ‘Honeymoon Round 2’; here’s why

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal might have only been newly married but they are certainly living it up and making sure to make their most and have a jolly good time with not just one but two honeymoons. One would remember the array of images Sinha posted from their honeymoon diaries, including some picturesque photos of the sunset and even the villa property they were residing in. That was topped with some lovely selfies of themselves while enjoying the pool.

And now, the couple has embarked on their second honeymoon, and this time it is in the country of the Phillippines. However, there was an interesting story pulping up with this ‘Honeymoon Round 2’, and Sinha shared it with all her fans.

Sharing an image of the beautiful place they are staying in, Sinha captioned it saying, ‘Honeymoon Round 2. Now just waiting for @iamzahero to get here cz we had to take separate flights’-

As seen, work and other commitments probably led to Sinha and Iqbal being in a weird situation where they had to take separate flights to reach their honeymoon location.

While funny, Sinha and Iqbal will certainly make up for this lost time together by having a blast on their ‘honeymoon round 2.’

On the work front, Sinha recently appeared in the Zee5 film, Kakuda and is still garnering love for her act in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series, Heeramandi.