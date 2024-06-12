Sonakshi Sinha responds to wedding rumors with Zaheer Iqbal

The past few days have been buzzing with one rumor that has dominated proceedings and that has been about actor Sonakshi Sinha’s supposed wedding with Zaheer Iqbal.

Multiple reports have suggested that Sinha and Iqbal are all set to tie the knot with each other on June 23.

Since then, multiple portals have tried reaching out to Sinha, Iqbal and even Sinha’s father, Shatrughan Sinha. The actor-turned-politician did have several things to say about it which included him addressing that he hasn’t been informed about it and how today’s kids just inform, and don’t take consent.

However, finally Sinha has addressed these rumors herself as she went on to remark that firstly, it is no one’s business and secondly it is her choice, so she doesn’t understand as to why are people concerned about it. She then mentioned that she finds it very funny that people are asking her more about her marriage than her parents are. She concludes saying that she is used to it now and understands people are curious but there is nothing that can be done about it.

Sinha’s brother Luv Sinha was also asked about where he gently declined to comment, mentioning it would be best to hear directly from Sonakshi or Zaheer.

Sinha and Iqbal have been rumored to be dating for a while now but have never publicly admitted to or denied being together.