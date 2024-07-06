Sonakshi Sinha shuts down pregnancy rumors with a subtle jab

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are now a happily married couple after having a small and intimate wedding with only close family and friends in attendance. After having a registered marriage ceremony at her own apartment, the couple hosted a great wedding reception which was attended by her industry friends among several others.

One would imagine and the one of the first questions that pop up is if life has changed for Sinha post marriage. And while it’s early days, Sinha recently spoke about that where she actually took a subtle jab at the rumor mills.

She broke silence on the already-circulating pregnancy rumors after she and Iqbal were spotted outside a hospital.

She said that the only that that has changed for her is that now she can’t even be spotted outside hospital because that will lead the paparazzi and the buzztown to think that she’s pregnant, and that’s the only difference.

As one knows, Sinha and Iqbal’s wedding was the talk-of-the-town for almost two weeks before D-Day owing to an array of rumors and assumptions circling around. While all those were rubbished, and she did have her parents at the wedding; the absence of her brothers, Luv and Kush Sinha continues to be some kind of a mystery.

For the uninitiated, before typing the knot, the couple dated each other for about seven years but never publicly admitted to it.