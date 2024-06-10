Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal to tie the knot on June 23?

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to get married on June 23 – that is what recent reports suggest. It was reported that Sinha and Iqbal, who have been together for quite some time now are officially ready to take it to the next step and tie the knot. It is to be noted that the couple has never publicly accepted or denied their relationship but have made an array of public appearances together and even supported each other with mushy posts and comments whenever something big happened in their respective careers.

According to a report in India Today, the wedding invite, seemingly designed like a magazine cover, carries the playful text “the rumours are true.” Guests have been instructed to dress formally for the celebration, which will take place at Bastian in Mumbai.

It also mentioned that the entire cast of Heeramandi will be invited to the ceremony.

Of course, neither Sinha nor Iqbal have responded to this yet.

For the uninitiated, Sinha and Iqbal also worked with each other on the film, Double XL and since then, they have been putting out several posts and responding to posts through comments among other things.

A recent appearance by Sinha in The Great Indian Kapil Show further added fuel to fire as she playfully expressed her eagerness to tie the knot.

On the workfront, Sinha has Kakuda and Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness lined up for release ahead while it was also recently confirmed that Heeramandi is getting a second season soon.