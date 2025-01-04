Sonia Huria Joins Maddock Films as Head of Brand, Consumer, and Social Communications

Sonia Huria has been appointed as the Head of Brand, Consumer, and Social Communications at Maddock Films. Announcing the news on social media, she expressed excitement about joining a studio known for its impactful storytelling in theatrical and streaming entertainment.

Huria’s career spans notable roles in the media and entertainment industry, with significant contributions at Viacom18 and Amazon Prime Video India. Her work at these organizations has been instrumental in shaping successful campaigns and delivering a series of acclaimed projects. Her expertise in brand strategy and consumer engagement is expected to align with Maddock Films’ vision as it prepares for an ambitious slate of projects.

In her new role, Huria aims to integrate storytelling across social media, public relations, and consumer communication, creating a cohesive audience journey. She highlighted her goal of delivering immersive experiences that amplify the impact of Maddock’s narratives and deepen audience engagement.

Maddock Films, led by Dinesh Vijan, has built a reputation for producing compelling content across genres, with hits like Stree, Bala, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and more. The studio is now focusing on expanding its horror-comedy universe while continuing to develop diverse projects for theatrical and streaming platforms.

Huria’s appointment comes at a strategic time, as Maddock Films looks to consolidate its brand presence and broaden its reach. Her extensive experience is expected to play a pivotal role in enhancing the studio’s communication strategies and audience connections.

With an impressive lineup ahead, Maddock Films aims to further its reputation as a leader in innovative storytelling. Huria’s leadership in brand and consumer communication is anticipated to contribute significantly to the studio’s growth and engagement with its audience.