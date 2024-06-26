South News: Sreeleela’s Birthday, Dhanush Gets Trolled To Prithviraj Sukumaran Missing Wife Supriya Menon

The South industry is gaining popularity and often makes it to the headlines. Let’s look at the top news from the South, including Sreeleela’s birthday post, Amy Jackson’s bachelorette party, Dhanush’s controversy, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s midweek motivation.

1) Sreeleela’s Birthday Post

Sreeleela turns 23 years old today, and to celebrate her special day, the actress shared an adorable post on her Instagram handle. Wearing a beautiful white dress, she looks ready for her birthday. She is celebrating her birthday on a dreamy vacation with scenic beauty.

2) Dhanush Gets Trolled

The South superstar made headlines after his bodyguards pushed his fans forcefully on Juhu Beach. The actor landed in Mumbai for a shoot, and as he arrived at the beach, fans surrounded him, and his security treated them very rudely. Because of this, he is getting trolled on the internet.

3) Amy Jackson’s Bachelorette Party

Amy shared glimpses of her bachelorette weekend at the City of Love, Palace of Versailles. The Crakk actress looked stunning in a sheer, shimmering gown with a huge cap, exuding confidence and style. She will soon marry her fiance, Ed Westwick.

4) Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Weight Training And Marital Arts Motivation

Samantha shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram handle, showcasing her stunning figure as she prepares for weightlifting training. Her midweek motivation also prompted her to start martial arts, and she took a selfie with the martial trainer, showcasing her cool bond.

5) Andrea Jeremiah’s Paris Vacation

Andrea treated her fans with insights into her Paris vacation. She enjoyed delicious food and watched the huge Effile Towar. She had great fun, and the pictures on Instagram are proof.

6) Prithviraj Sukumaran Misses Wife Supriya Menon While Shooting

Prithviraj’s wife, Supriya, shared an adorable black-and-white photo with her husband expressing her feelings. In the text, she wrote, “Missing Director Sir @therealprithvi.” Re-sharing the story, Prithvi also expressed that he is missing her, too. The star is currently busy shooting in Gujarat.