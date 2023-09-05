SRK's Jawan To Have A Smashing Opening: India’s Top Trade Pundits Predict

The Bollywood fraternity is buzzing with excitement as Shah Rukh Khan, affectionately known as the ‘King Khan,’ is back on silver screen with the much-anticipated film, ‘Jawan.’ Directed by the renowned Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, this cinematic masterpiece has been generating significant attention ever since its exhilarating trailer was unveiled on August 31, 2023.

What makes Jawan even more compelling is its stellar ensemble cast, featuring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, and Ridhi Dogra, among others. With an estimated budget of a whopping Rs 300 crore, this film promises a visual and cinematic extravaganza that is set to captivate audiences across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu-speaking regions.

One cannot ignore the intense excitement surrounding the film’s release, and early indicators suggest that Jawan is poised to make a significant impact at the box office. According to reports from Sacnilk.com, the film’s first-day advance booking numbers are nothing short of staggering. Jawan is expected to set a new benchmark for Hindi cinema, with over 7 lakh tickets already sold in India for its opening day alone.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, some of India’s top trade pundits, including Taran Adarsh, Joginder Tuteja, Sumit Kadel, and Subhash K Jha, weighed in on their predictions for the opening weekend collections of Jawan. Their insights shed light on the immense anticipation and optimism surrounding this project.

Taran Adarsh: I believe that Jawan will have a fantastic opening, projecting an impressive collection of ₹65-70 crore in Hindi alone. I feel the opening could surpass that of ‘Pathaan’.

Subhash K Jha: Jawaan is a superhot even before release. But will it be as big as Pathaan? I very much doubt it. The uniqueness of watching SRK as an action hero is no longer there. Why he chose to do two back-to-back action films only SRK and God know. SRK is not an action hero. Sunny Deol is. Nevertheless, I believe the opening day collection would be 50-80 crore.

Sumit Kadel: I am expecting Jawan to collect ₹ 65- 70 cr in Hindi lang + 10-15 cr from dubbed versions. An overall opening in all languages reaching ₹75-85 crore net. A four-day weekend collection of ₹250-300 crore net seems within reach, provided the film receives positive word of mouth.

Joginder Tuteja: Jawan is set to make history at the box office. It will secure the biggest opening day, the largest first three days, and an impressive first four days, thanks in part to the advantage of a long weekend. Pathaan is the current record-holder with a 57 crore opening (including 2 crores from Tamil and Telugu versions). I believe Jawan will surpass this milestone. The Hindi version alone will achieve a remarkable 65 crore opening, with strong prospects in Tamil and Telugu markets due to the presence of stars like Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, as well as potential cameo appearances from Tamil and Telugu industry figures. A conservative estimate of 10 crores from the Tamil and Telugu versions is achievable, leading to a first-day total of around 75 crores net. While there are no national holidays or festive seasons, hence there could be a slight dip on Friday but a resurgence on Saturday and Sunday. In total, the movie will have an impressive collection of around 175 to 200 crores across all languages within the first three days. If ‘Jawan’ exceeds expectations, then sky is the limit, and it could even become the first film to gross 300 crores net within the first four days.